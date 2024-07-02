HETRICK-MARTIN INSTITUTE TO CELEBRATE 45TH ANNIVERSARY WITH TAMRON HALL AT HAMPTONS FUNDRAISER, SCHOOL’S OUT

Two-time Emmy award-winning TV host, journalist, and author of the upcoming cookbook, “A Confident Cook,” Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) is thrilled to announce that its annual Hamptons summer fundraiser, School’s Out, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the private home of the Browns in Water Mill, NY. Following two consecutive record-breaking years, the LGBTQIA+ youth organization is aiming to surpass its previous fundraising successes.

Part of School’s Out success each year is the star-studded crowd it attracts. Past attendees have included Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Martha Stewart, Don Lemon, Andy Cohen, Thom Filicia, Candace Bushnell, Antoni Porowski, Dennis Basso, Marci Klein, Carole Radziwill, and Peter Som.

This year, two-time Emmy award-winning TV host, journalist, and author of the upcoming cookbook, “A Confident Cook,” Tamron Hall, will serve as special guest host. Hall, who hosted HMI’s annual Emery Awards in 2015, eagerly agreed to support the organization in the Hamptons as it celebrates its 45th anniversary. To mark the occasion, she has crafted a special cocktail for the event from her new cookbook.

Tamron Hall said, “I am so thrilled to be joining HMI for School's Out. When I hosted HMI's Emery Awards, I was inspired by everyone in that room. I am so glad to be able to support again to celebrate 45 years of community and care for LGBTQIA+ youth.”

Coined the “Hamptons event of the summer,” HMI anticipates another outstanding turnout, with notables on its 2024 host committee including tv and radio talk show host Andy Cohen, film and tv producer Darren Star, best-selling author Candace Bushnell, interior designer and Queer Eye star Thom Filicia, former Real Housewives of New York and real estate agent Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield, and more. This year’s co-chairs, Ben Dixon, Larry Milstein, and Tonia Steck are aiming to exceed last year’s record $620,000 fundraising total.

School’s Out co-chair, Ben Dixon remarked, “Each year, our goal is to beat the prior year’s fundraising record by raising the bar in delivering a truly special experience for School’s Out guests. This year we’ve enlisted Anthony Tacetta Event Design, who has graciously offered to help produce an eye-catching event pro bono. In addition to bringing back the synchronized swimmers, which were a hit last year, we will be introducing a special performance during the dinner with DJ Lina Bradford spinning throughout the evening.”

HMI Chief Executive Officer, Amy Harclerode, shared, “School’s Out—now in its 24th year—has proven to be an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about HMI’s vital work, through a highly anticipated summer event outside of New York City. We’re immensely proud of HMI’s achievements over the past 45 years. We hope to build upon its impressive legacy by expanding our reach to serve the hundreds of thousands of queer and trans youth beyond New York City, who are impacted by increasing legislation targeting them.”

HMI is expecting around 500 people to attend this year’s cocktail party that kicks off School’s Out at 5:00 pm. The sit-down dinner, Best of the Hamptons, for 200 guests will follow at 7:30 pm. The dinner, which is nearly sold out, will feature tablescapes by Christofle and dishes from the best of the best—Duryea’s, STK Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, Carissa’s Bakery and Chloe’s. School’s Out tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at hmischoolsout.com. Cocktail tickets start at $500 and Best of the Hamptons Dinner tickets start at $1,500.

HMI School's Out: A Look Back