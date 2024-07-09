Community Management Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home, Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Management Group (CMG) is pleased to announce the acquisition Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park, located in Mountain Home, Idaho. This acquisition marks CMG’s sixth park in Idaho and the 28th in its growing portfolio of mobile home communities across the United States. CMG continues to solidify its position as a leader in the mobile home park industry.
The newly acquired park includes 47 lots, offering affordable and quality housing options to residents in the area. CMG’s commitment to community enhancement includes plans for landscaping upgrades along with updating homes and bringing in new homes. These initiatives are designed to foster a sense of community, ensure the safety and well-being of residents, and maintain the high standards for which CMG properties are known.
CMG’s experienced management team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards in property management lead by Leslie Goeres.“We are excited to welcome the Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park to the CMG family,” said Nick Cebula, CMG co-founder “Our growth is a testament to the trust and satisfaction of our residents,” added Patrick McDonald, co-founder of CMG. “We are committed to creating vibrant, thriving communities where people are proud to live. Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park is a wonderful addition to our portfolio, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.”
For more information about Community Management Group and its properties, please visit www.cmgparks.com or contact:
Contact: Leslie Goeres Leslie@cmgparks.com 402-512-6439
About Community Management Group: Community Management Group (CMG) is a leading owner and operator of mobile home parks across the United States. With a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing, CMG focuses on creating safe, welcoming communities that residents are proud to call home. CMG’s portfolio includes 28 parks in various states, with a strong presence in Idaho and Washington and a dedication to excellence in property management and resident satisfaction.
