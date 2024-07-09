Community Management Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home, Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Management Group (CMG) is pleased to announce the acquisition Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park, located in Mountain Home, Idaho. This acquisition marks CMG’s sixth park in Idaho and the 28th in its growing portfolio of mobile home communities across the United States. CMG continues to solidify its position as a leader in the mobile home park industry.

The newly acquired park includes 47 lots, offering affordable and quality housing options to residents in the area. CMG’s commitment to community enhancement includes plans for landscaping upgrades along with updating homes and bringing in new homes. These initiatives are designed to foster a sense of community, ensure the safety and well-being of residents, and maintain the high standards for which CMG properties are known.

CMG’s experienced management team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards in property management lead by Leslie Goeres.“We are excited to welcome the Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park to the CMG family,” said Nick Cebula, CMG co-founder “Our growth is a testament to the trust and satisfaction of our residents,” added Patrick McDonald, co-founder of CMG. “We are committed to creating vibrant, thriving communities where people are proud to live. Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park is a wonderful addition to our portfolio, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.”

For more information about Community Management Group and its properties, please visit www.cmgparks.com or contact:
Contact: Leslie Goeres Leslie@cmgparks.com 402-512-6439

About Community Management Group: Community Management Group (CMG) is a leading owner and operator of mobile home parks across the United States. With a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing, CMG focuses on creating safe, welcoming communities that residents are proud to call home. CMG’s portfolio includes 28 parks in various states, with a strong presence in Idaho and Washington and a dedication to excellence in property management and resident satisfaction.

Leslie Goeres
CMG Parks
+1 402-512-6439
email us here

You just read:

Community Management Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home, Idaho

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Leslie Goeres
CMG Parks
+1 402-512-6439
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Community Management Group Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Eagle Wing Mobile Home Park in Mountain Home, Idaho
Inclusion Strategist Delphia L. Howze Challenges Status Quo With New Book
Urban Value Corner Store Opens New Location at Gateway Crossing Apartments in Plano
View All Stories From This Author