Baccarat Residences Miami: Redefining Luxury Living in Brickell, Miami

BACCARAT RESIDENCES MIAMI BACCARAT RESIDENCES MIAMI BACCARAT RESIDENCES MIAMI BACCARAT RESIDENCES MIAMI BACCARAT RESIDENCES MIAMI

Baccarat Residences Miami emerges as a pinnacle of urban sophistication and exclusivity.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout its storied history, Miami's Brickell neighborhood has undergone remarkable transformations, evolving from its origins as "Miami’s Millionaire’s Row" to becoming a bustling financial hub in the 1980s. Today, it stands as the vibrant "Manhattan of the South," celebrated for its luxury shopping, culinary scene, and unparalleled residential offerings.

Amidst this dynamic landscape, Baccarat Residences Miami emerges as a pinnacle of urban sophistication and exclusivity. Developed in collaboration with Baccarat, Related Group, and SH Hotels & Resorts, this 75-story skyscraper epitomizes waterfront luxury at the intersection of the Miami River and Biscayne Bay. Designed by the acclaimed Arquitectonica with interiors by Meyer Davis and lush landscapes by Enzo Enea, the residence features 318 tower residences, eight penthouses, and exclusive riverfront flats and duplexes.

Residents of Baccarat Residences Miami will enjoy a lifestyle defined by world-class amenities managed by SH Hotels & Resorts, including a La Mer hammam spa, Anatomy fitness center, and an elevated pool deck overlooking the bay. The property also offers a riverside restaurant, residents’ yacht, and access to the Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury and leisure.

Jon Paul Pérez, President of Related Group, underscores the significance of Baccarat Residences Miami in Brickell’s ongoing evolution, noting its role in setting new standards for urban living in South Florida. As Brickell continues to attract global interest and investment, Baccarat Residences Miami stands as a beacon of elegance and sophistication in one of Miami's most sought-after neighborhoods.

This press release is independent and not affiliated with the official Developer's website or any associated brand. Our services include comprehensive buyer representation. For more information please visit https://baccaratresidencesmiamifl.com

