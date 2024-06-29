Park Grove Club Residences Redefines Luxury Living in Coconut Grove

Park Grove Club Residences Park Grove Club Residences Park Grove Club Residences Park Grove Club Residences Living Area Park Grove Club Residences Sun Filled Living Room

Park Grove Club Residences, the third tower of the prestigious Park Grove condominium development, represents the epitome of luxury in Coconut Grove, Miami.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Grove Club Residences stands as the pinnacle of luxury in Coconut Grove, representing the third tower of the esteemed Park Grove condominium development. A collaboration between Terra Group, Related Group, and acclaimed architects OMA and Arquitectonica, Park Grove is renowned as one of the most ambitious projects ever undertaken in this historic Miami neighborhood.

Designed by Meyer Davis Studio for the interior common spaces and featuring upscale kitchens and baths by renowned designer William Sofield, Park Grove Club Residences exudes sophistication and elegance. The outdoor spaces are a masterpiece of landscape architecture crafted by Enzo Enea, offering residents an oasis of serenity amidst the bustling city.

Completed in 2018, Park Grove Club Residences rises 23 floors and offers a total of 129 condo residences, ranging from one-, two-, to three-bedroom floor plans. Each residence is designed to maximize natural light and stunning views with expansive balconies and 10-foot high glass walls.

Residents of Park Grove Club Residences enjoy an array of luxurious amenities, including 5 acres of lush, landscaped grounds, a rooftop pool deck boasting breathtaking views of Miami's skyline, a signature spa, and indoor and outdoor yoga facilities. Other notable amenities include children’s play areas, a 28-seat screening room, wine storage, private dining rooms, and aromatherapy saunas.

Strategically located at 2831 S Bayshore Dr in Coconut Grove, Park Grove Club Residences offers convenient access to CocoWalk’s shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars, all within walking distance. Additionally, its proximity to Brickell, Downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, and South Beach ensures residents can enjoy the best of Miami’s attractions with ease.

Park Grove Club Residences Miami is a highly sought-after development, epitomizing luxurious urban living in Coconut Grove. Its combination of world-class design, unparalleled amenities, and prime location continues to attract discerning buyers seeking an exceptional lifestyle in Miami.

