Mast Capital Secures Record $600 Million Loan for Cipriani Residences Miami

Cipriani Residences Miami Cipriani Residences Miami Cipriani Residences Miami Lobby Cipriani Residences Miami Aerial Cipriani Residences Miami Terrace

Miami's Mast Capital has secured a groundbreaking $600 million construction loan, marking Florida's largest single-tower residential financing to date.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mast Capital, a prominent Miami-based developer, has secured a historic $600 million construction loan, marking the largest single-tower residential loan ever in Florida, for Cipriani Residences Miami. This landmark financing, sourced from Mexico-based Banco Inbursa and Ascendant Capital Partners with $350 million and $250 million respectively, underscores the project's significance in Miami's evolving real estate landscape.

Located at 1420 S Miami Ave in Brickell, Cipriani Residences Miami is set to redefine luxury living with an 80-story tower offering 397 residences boasting panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Brickell skyline, and Coconut Grove. This development, Mast Capital's visionary endeavor, aims to elevate Brickell as a premier residential and business hub within Miami.

Camilo Miguel, CEO of Mast Capital, expressed confidence in the project's transformative impact on the neighborhood, stating, "Cipriani Residences Miami will appeal to a diverse range of domestic and international buyers, enhancing Brickell's allure amidst ongoing growth driven by wealth migration and business expansion."

The acquisition of the 2.8-acre site in December 2021 for $103 million positioned Mast Capital strategically to create a high-rise masterpiece. Designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica with interiors by 1508 London, residences at Cipriani start at $1.7 million, offering one- to four-bedroom layouts and exclusive penthouses with private pools, slated for completion in 2028.

The Canaletto Collection, a pinnacle of luxury within Cipriani Residences Miami, features bespoke amenities including a private speakeasy, global concierge services, and custom-designed furnishings by 1508 London, with penthouse pricing starting at $17 million. Residents will enjoy around-the-clock dining by Cipriani, expansive resort-style pools, and a comprehensive wellness center.

Mast Capital's robust development portfolio, encompassing over $3.5 billion in acquisitions and new-build developments across Florida, underscores its leadership in real estate innovation. Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Greenberg Traurig P.A., Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, and Holland & Knight, with Newmark arranging the financing led by Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, and Nick Scribani.

Fortune Development Sales manages sales and marketing for Cipriani Residences Miami, poised to set a new standard for luxury living in Miami's vibrant Brickell district. For more information, visit Cipriani Residences Miami.

