PPG Development and L3C Capital Partners Continue Sales Momentum at Bay Harbor Towers, Elevating Miami's Luxury Living

PPG Development and L3C Capital Partners are continuing sales at Bay Harbor Towers, an exclusive luxury waterfront condominium in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PPG Development and L3C Capital Partners proudly continue the sales momentum at Bay Harbor Towers, an exceptional eight-story luxury waterfront condominium located at 10143 East Bay Harbor Drive in the prestigious Bay Harbor Islands. Managed by Fortune Development Sales, this premier development offers discerning buyers an unparalleled lifestyle starting from $1.9 million. Secured with a $70 million construction loan from MSD Capital, Bay Harbor Towers sets a new standard in luxury living.

Situated on the Indian Creek waterway, Bay Harbor Towers features 44 spacious two-to-four-bedroom residences boasting expansive, flow-through floor plans designed to maximize breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Residents enjoy convenient access to Bal Harbour Shops, Kane Concourse, and Miami Beach, making it an ideal location for both relaxation and urban exploration.

The luxury amenities at Bay Harbor Towers are designed to cater to every aspect of modern living. From indoor and outdoor lap pools to hot/cold plunge pools for year-round aquatic activities, a comprehensive spa with sauna, steam room, and massage treatment facilities, to a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Paragon Studio, every detail enhances the resident experience.

Each residence at Bay Harbor Towers Miami exemplifies luxury with sophisticated design elements throughout. Featuring full chef's kitchens with European oak wood cabinetry, marble countertops, and premium appliances, every aspect is crafted for both elegance and functionality. The bathrooms are adorned with custom double vanities, marble finishes, oversized soaking tubs, and glass-enclosed showers, offering a spa-like retreat within the comfort of home.

The outdoor amenities at Bay Harbor Towers are equally impressive, featuring a private marina with boat dock slips, a rooftop infinity pool and sundeck with luxurious sun-loungers, daybeds, and cabanas, an open-air summer kitchen and dining area, and a serene hammock garden and lounge seating area.

The luxury condominium continues to redefine waterfront real estate in Bay Harbor, elevating the standard of living with unmatched amenities and stunning architectural design.

Architected by Kobi Karp, with interior design by Steven G. and landscape architecture by CLAD, Bay Harbor Towers blends luxury and convenience seamlessly. Each residence boasts private or semi-private elevator access, expansive living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces ideal for enjoying Miami's panoramic views.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, visit the Bay Harbor Towers sales gallery, open by appointment only. or visit the project website https://bayharbourtowersmiami.com