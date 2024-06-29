Swire Properties Launches Sales for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Rendering via The Boundary Rendering via The Boundary Image courtesy of Berkadia Rendering via The Boundary Rendering via The Boundary

Swire Properties, Inc. has officially launched sales for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, marking a significant development on Brickell Key.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swire Properties, Inc. has initiated sales for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, marking a significant milestone for the development situated on Brickell Key. This exclusive residential and hospitality destination comprises two striking towers connected by an expansive landscaped podium spanning over 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities.

The South Tower will host The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, offering sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the vibrant Miami skyline. Meanwhile, the North Tower will feature the new North American flagship Mandarin Oriental hotel, along with additional residential offerings for purchase. The permanent sales gallery is set to open this summer, with details for The North Tower’s launch slated for later this year. Construction is scheduled to commence in 2025, with occupancy expected by 2029.

At the forefront of the South Tower’s offerings is a $100 million duplex penthouse, encompassing 23,000 square feet of space, including a private infinity pool—one of Miami’s highest. Additional residences range from two-bedroom units starting at $4.9 million to expansive five-bedroom layouts starting at $17.5 million, representing the final opportunity to acquire new homes on Brickell Key. Sales are exclusively managed by Fortune Development Sales.

This development underscores our commitment to the Brickell neighborhood, where our legacy began 40 years ago with the inception of Brickell Key. We are proud to introduce these ultra-luxury residences alongside what will be Mandarin Oriental’s flagship hotel in North America.”

Designed by renowned architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the 66-story South Tower will soar 850 feet above Brickell Key, offering 228 private homes. Each residence, crafted by Parisian designer Tristan Auer, features private elevator access, spacious interiors up to 5,800 square feet with 11-foot ceilings, and expansive terraces showcasing unparalleled views. Kitchens boast custom Italian cabinetry by Molteni&C, Gaggenau appliances, and luxurious finishes customizable to buyers’ preferences. Master bathrooms are appointed with stone vanities, marble floors, and fixtures by Dornbracht, with select units including private saunas.

Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group, emphasized the exceptional lifestyle appeal of The Residences: “This unparalleled offering combines Swire Properties’ longstanding commitment to Brickell with legendary Mandarin Oriental service and an array of world-class amenities. The meticulous attention to detail, from the exquisite finishes to the visionary design, ensures a distinctive living experience for discerning buyers.”

The North Tower, also designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, will house the Mandarin Oriental hotel with 121 keys, a signature spa, fine dining venues, and an additional 66 private residences and 28 hotel residences. Interior design by AD100 designer Laura Gonzalez will complement the hotel’s luxury offerings.

In addition to luxurious residences and hotel accommodations, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, will feature extensive lifestyle amenities across its lushly landscaped podium. Highlights include ten pools, an immersive hammock forest, an art walk, an indoor golf simulator, and a comprehensive wellness center curated by Mandarin Oriental. Sustainable design strategies, including solar panels and EV charging stations, underscore Swire Properties’ commitment to environmental stewardship and community enhancement.

For more information on The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Miami, visit https://residencesmandarin.com