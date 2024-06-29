Mercedes-Benz Places Begins Vertical Construction in Miami's Brickell District

The Boundary/ Courtesy JDS Development Group The Boundary/ Courtesy JDS Development Group The Boundary/ Courtesy JDS Development Group

Mercedes-Benz Places, a 67-story tower located in Miami's Brickell district, has achieved a construction milestone with the completion of its foundation pour.

The design of Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami centers around an eye-catching, cube-shaped mixed-use tower” — Mercedes Benz Press Release

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foundation pour for Mercedes-Benz Places, a landmark 67-story tower set to redefine luxury living in Miami's vibrant Brickell neighborhood, has been completed. This milestone marks a significant step towards the project's vertical construction, scheduled to commence in July 2024.

Located at 1 Southside Park, Mercedes-Benz Places promises to be one of the largest and most prestigious developments in Florida, encompassing over 2.5 million square feet of mixed-use space. Designed by SHoP Architects in collaboration with Field Operations, the tower exemplifies Mercedes-Benz's design philosophy of Sensual Purity, blending sophisticated geometric forms with emotive architectural details.

The development will feature 791 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, each meticulously designed by Woods Bagot in partnership with Mercedes-Benz's design team. Residents will enjoy panoramic views of Miami, Biscayne Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean, complemented by state-of-the-art amenities including a private porte cochere, a rooftop pool, and integrated Miele appliances in custom-designed kitchens.

In addition to residential units, Mercedes-Benz Places will feature office space, retail outlets, and a hotel, catering to the diverse needs of its residents and visitors. Sustainable building practices will underpin the construction, aligning with Mercedes-Benz's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Construction progress can be followed on the project's social media channels, with initial occupancy anticipated in 2027.

For more information and updates on Mercedes-Benz Places Miami prices and Mercedes-Benz Places Miami, please visit the project website.