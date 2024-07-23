Sandra Breeland Joins the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis Bringing International Perspective and Local Expertise
Helping my buyers through the buying process and looking out for their best interests, both financially and personally, is one of my favorite parts of being a realtor.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis is excited to announce that Sandra Breeland, a seasoned real estate professional with eight years of industry experience, has joined our team. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Sandra has called Fulshear and Katy, Texas home for the past 15 years, offering a unique blend of international perspective and local expertise to her work.
Sandra holds a degree in criminal justice, which enhances her ability to understand and connect with clients from various backgrounds. Her diverse background and ability to connect with clients from various cultures and walks of life have been key to her success in real estate. Sandra enjoys getting to know her clients on a personal level, ensuring a personalized and satisfying real estate experience. She is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of each client and prides herself on the strong family referrals she receives.
In the past year, Sandra sold 69 units, totaling $27,508,109 in volume. Remarkably, she was named 'Top Producer' by the Nicole Freer Group after only six months with the team. Sandra states, "Helping my buyers through the buying process and looking out for their best interests, both financially and personally, is one of my favorite parts of being a realtor," says Breeland. She goes on to say, "I take pride in guiding them every step of the way, ensuring they make informed decisions and feel confident in their choices. This commitment to their well-being not only builds trust but also makes the experience rewarding for both of us."
When she's not assisting clients with their real estate needs, Sandra enjoys traveling, exercising, reading, and spending time with her family. She is a proud mother to her two sons, Ramon and Sebastian, and a devoted pet owner to her beloved fur babies, Blue and Teeny.
Sandra's commitment to excellence and her passion for helping others make her a valuable addition to the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis. She is willing to work in any area of Houston, bringing her expertise and dedication to clients throughout the city. Her skills and dedication will greatly benefit our clients and contribute to our ongoing success.
For more information about Sandra Breeland or to inquire about the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis, please visit www.nicolefreergroup.com or call: 832-236-6438.
