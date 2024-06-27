Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti

AZERBAIJAN, June 27 - 27 June 2024, 11:00

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Djibouti - Independence Day.

Relations of friendship between Azerbaijan and Djibouti are based on good traditions. Today, there are good opportunities for the development of relations between our countries both in a bilateral format and within international institutions. I believe that by taking advantage of these opportunities, we will continue our joint efforts successfully to expand our interstate relations for the benefit of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Djibouti.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 June 2024

