Submit Release
News Search

There were 247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,269 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Commends SCOTUS Overturn of Chevron Doctrine

NEBRASKA, June 28 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Commends SCOTUS Overturn of Chevron Doctrine

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen commended the 6-3 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Chevron deference doctrine, which broadly required courts to defer to a federal regulatory agency’s own interpretation of laws passed by the people’s representatives in Congress. Conservative legal scholars and critics of unaccountable federal overreach have for decades called for Chevron to be overturned.

“Today is a great day for Nebraska and for the Constitution,” said Gov. Pillen. “Our farmers, ranchers, ethanol producers, manufacturers, food producers, and thousands of other workers and business owners have long suffered under excessive regulations issued by an unchecked federal administrative agency. I commend the conservatives on the Supreme Court for restoring lawmaking power to our democratically accountable branch of government, instead of unelected bureaucrats. Here in Nebraska, we are reining in excessive government regulations with our own ‘Cleaning out the Closets’ initiative, and I am happy to see deregulatory progress at the federal level.”

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Commends SCOTUS Overturn of Chevron Doctrine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more