Notice of Funding Availability - Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Round 2

DOEE seeks eligible entities to advance the District’s climate and clean transportation goals through the development, installation and operation of community charging facilities and multi-modal transportation hubs supporting a variety of clean transportation options, including electric vehicles, bikes, e-bikes, scooters, transit, walking, shared rides, personal electric vehicles, and more.

DOEE will apply to the US Department of Transportation for between $500,000 and $15,000,000. Applicants should provide a proposed budget of between $100,000 and $2,500,000 and describe how they will contribute to the required 20 percent total project cost match for the grant.

Beginning June 28, 2024, the full text of the Request for Partners (RFP) will be available in the attachments section below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to 2024CFI.grants.dc.gov with “Request copy of the RFP RFA-FY24-PCD-849” in the subject line

The deadline for application submissions is July 29, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

DOEE will host a pre-application webinar

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 1:00 PM | 1 hour |(UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada). Attendance not required

- WebEx Access >>

Meeting number: 2319 065 2606 Password: public

Join by video system. Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone:

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 906 52606

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.