Statement From New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette on U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Loper Bright V. Raimondoy

(24/P024) TRENTON –Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Chevron v. NRDC irresponsibly threatens national efforts to improve and protect public health and the environment. Turning its back on decades of precedent, the majority decision in Loper Bright v. Raimondo disrespects and undermines the scientists, technical experts, and other public servants responsible for reducing pollution and improving the quality of the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land we live upon.

For 40 years, the Chevron doctrine has supported federal environmental and other agencies in accomplishing important work assigned to them precisely because of their expertise in their fields. Where those statutes have left open some questions, our federal courts have rightfully deferred to the expertise of responsible agencies in implementing the law. This sensible balance recognized that judges, like legislators, cannot also be expected to serve as our climate scientists, environmental engineers, or myriad other experts who serve the public from within the executive branch of our federal government. Today’s majority decision upends this balance on the federal level, which needlessly casts doubt on subject matter experts and could delay or jeopardize public health and environmental protections that all of our fellow Americans deserve.

Despite this federal decision, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection remains steadfast in its commitment to improve and protect public health and the environment we all share. New Jersey is home to nation-leading environmental laws and leaders who respect the scientific judgment and technical expertise that have proved crucial to protecting public health, improving our standard of living, and conserving our natural resources. And our important work continues.

