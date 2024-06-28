Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Briefing on NATO Summit Preparations
(Washington, DC) – – On Monday, July 1 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners will hold a public safety briefing on preparations and security measures for the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, scheduled to take place July 9-11 in Washington, DC.
When:
Monday, July 1 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Pamela A. Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department
Clint Osborn, Acting Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
Matthew Stohler, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service, Washington Field Office
Nikki Floris, Intelligence Analyst in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office
Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority
Where:
DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
Emergency Operations Center
1015 Half Street SE
*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark*
*Closest Bus Routes: V4, P6*
*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & M St SE*
This is a secure facility and building security protocols require RSVPs. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than 9 am. on Monday, July 1. Arrive between 10:30 am – 10:45 am with credentials.
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos