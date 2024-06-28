Submit Release
News Search

There were 295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,598 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Briefing on NATO Summit Preparations

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 1 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners will hold a public safety briefing on preparations and security measures for the 2024 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, scheduled to take place July 9-11 in Washington, DC.

When:

Monday, July 1 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Pamela A. Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department
Clint Osborn, Acting Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
Matthew Stohler, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service, Washington Field Office
Nikki Floris, Intelligence Analyst in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office
Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority

Where:

DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency
Emergency Operations Center
1015 Half Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark*
*Closest Bus Routes: V4, P6*
*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & M St SE*

This is a secure facility and building security protocols require RSVPs. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] as soon as possible, but no later than 9 am. on Monday, July 1. Arrive between 10:30 am – 10:45 am with credentials.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Briefing on NATO Summit Preparations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more