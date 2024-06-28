Submit Release
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Lurie Children’s Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago (“Lurie Children’s”) has recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack which impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the breach includes names, addresses, dates of birth, dates of service, driver’s license numbers, email addresses, health claims information, health plan, health plan beneficiary number, medical conditions or diagnosis, medical record numbers, medical treatment, prescription information, Social Security numbers, and telephone numbers.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Lurie Children’s related to this data breach. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Lurie Children’s, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Lurie Children’s, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

1 https://www.maine.gov/agviewer/content/ag/985235c7-cb95-4be2-8792-a1252b4f8318/64c3b313-0c3c-4820-af10-6afef36d08e1.html.
2 https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/lurie-childrens-notifies-individuals-of-data-breach/.

