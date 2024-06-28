Submit Release
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q3 2024 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for July, August and September 2024.

Distribution Declaration

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share
July 2024 July 9, 2024 July 9, 2024 July 25, 2024 $0.1180
August 2024 August 6, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 26, 2024 $0.1180
September 2024 September 10, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 24, 2024 $0.1180
         

Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2024 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2024 distributions will be made in early 2025 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.

Contact information:

Communications & Media Investor Relations
Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001
Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: info@brookfieldoaktree.com
   

