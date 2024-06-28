Shapiro Administration Visits Small Businesses in Hollidaysburg, Highlights Proposed Investments That Will Bolster Mains Streets and Downtowns in Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal will create real opportunity for communities like Hollidaysburg in our Commonwealth.

The proposal includes $25 million for the new Main Street Matters program to support the small businesses and commercial corridors that are prime economic drivers of PA’s communities.

Hollidaysburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Mandy Book joined local leaders for a tour of small businesses in Hollidaysburg, Blair County, to highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in Pennsylvania’s main streets, downtown business districts, small businesses, and local communities.

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal includes a $25 million investment for the new Main Street Matters program, which is aimed at strengthening communities and main streets across the Commonwealth.

The new Main Street Matters program builds upon and modernizes the existing successes of the Keystone Communities program and will be administered through DCED.

“Vibrant downtowns like Hollidaysburg attract residents, visitors, and businesses, and are essential for thriving local economies,” said Deputy Secretary Mandy Book. “Governor Shapiro understands this, and that’s why he calling for a $25 million investment in Main Street Matters to give communities the resources they need to flourish.”

The Keystone Communities program, also overseen by DCED, encourages the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that support the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. Local governments, redevelopment and housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts are all eligible to apply for this grant funding.

Governor Shapiro recently announced nearly $7 million in Keystone Communities grants to support 49 community improvement projects in 25 counties across the Commonwealth – after receiving 117 applications for the program requesting more than $24 million in funding. This demonstrates the clear need for more state investments in the growth and stability of neighborhoods, main streets, and downtown districts so that Pennsylvania’s communities and their residents can thrive.

During her visit to Hollidaysburg, Deputy Secretary Book and local leaders visited the Picture Perfect Frame and Gallery, Lightning Bug Gift Company, Finds Furniture Consignment, Moonstruck Vintage Finds, and Mayfield at the Capitol Hotel.

“As someone who proudly calls Hollidaysburg home, I know this community is a great place to shop, dine and enjoy time with your family,” said Representative Jim Gregory. “Hollidaysburg’s town center truly serves as a daily reminder of what makes living here so great. I appreciate that Governor Shapiro recognizes that ‘Main Street Matters’ in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Local business owners work very hard to put Hollidaysburg on the map,” said Mayor Joe Dodson. “They are a vital part of our community, providing much needed jobs and services. They also create a fun and inviting atmosphere that makes Hollidaysburg a destination for residents and visitors alike. I appreciate their dedication each and every day.”

“Working with Hollidaysburg’s business community is one of the best parts of my job,” said Ethan Imoff, Hollidaysburg Borough Manager. “It’s a group of people who are sincerely devoted to the betterment of the borough and go to great lengths to achieve that goal.”

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to Pennsylvania’s new Economic Development Strategy, announced earlier this year. In addition to the $25 million to create the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Governor Shapiro knows that supporting our small businesses and commercial corridors is critical to our communities and economic success – and he and his Administration have been traveling the Commonwealth visiting Main Streets in Allentown, Bedford, Bethlehem, Columbia, Connellsville, Ephrata, Franklin, Hazleton, Honesdale, Indiana, Lemoyne, Lewisburg, Media, Mount Lebanon, New Cumberland, Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, Somerset, West Philadelphia, and Wyomissing to promote his budget proposal.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #