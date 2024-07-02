Lifestyle Expert Amy E. Goodman Shares Tips for a Creative and Memorable Summer with Kids and Families
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is in full swing, and families are busy making the most of the warm weather with outdoor vacations, camping trips, and parties with loved ones. However, as the season progresses, parents may find themselves looking for ways to keep the fun and creativity alive for their kids. That's where mom and lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman comes in, with her expert tips for infusing the dog days of summer with a fresh wave of creativity.
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has become the go-to destination for kids and family entertainment, offering a wide range of titles to engage the whole family in summer activities. From the highly anticipated film Ultraman: Rising to the thrilling Jurassic World: Chaos Theory series, there are endless options for families to enjoy together. With the launch of their new website, www.Netflix.com/SummerFamilyFun, and the addition of free downloadable activities on www.NetflixFamily.com, Netflix is making it easier than ever for families to have a fun-filled summer.
These activities are designed to engage and entertain kids while also promoting learning and creativity. From coloring pages to word searches, there are plenty of options for families to choose from. Parents can also sign up for Netflix Family Magazine, a monthly newsletter that provides updates on new releases, recommendations, and exclusive content for families.
For additional details, visit https://www.NetflixFamily.com.
About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
