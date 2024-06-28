Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2024-2034), DelveInsight Analyzes

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

DelveInsight’s Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report:

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2023, Viracta Therapeutics announced plans to present new clinical data for nanatinostat and valganciclovir (Nana-val) after completing Stage II enrollment in 2024.

In October 2023, Innate Pharma announced that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the lacutamab IND, resulting in a temporary halt in new patient enrollment for the ongoing lacutamab trials, IPH4102-201 and 102.

According to Ngu and Savage (2023), PTCL represents approximately 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases. Additional findings indicate that around 8,000 to 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with PTCL annually.

In 2023, the total incidence of PTCL in the 7MM was approximately 26,000 cases, with this number expected to grow at a moderate CAGR by 2034.

In 2023, Japan had approximately 8,000 incident cases of PTCL. This number is expected to increase by 2034.

According to the analysis, Germany had the highest number of PTCL cases among the EU4 and the UK in 2023, with approximately 1,200 cases, while Spain had the lowest number of cases, around 500.

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies: Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Myeloid Therapeutics, Viracta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Viracta Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, AFFIMED, Innate Pharma, Astex Pharma, AstraZeneca, Myeloid Therapeutics, and others

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies: Linperlisib, Golidocitinib, MT-101, Nanatinostat + valganciclovir, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Sugemalimab, COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), Nanatinotat + valganciclovir, Valemetostat, AFM-13, Lacutamab, Tolinapant, AZD4573, MT-101, and others

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas that originate from mature T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. It is called "peripheral" because it involves mature T cells, as opposed to immature T cells found in the thymus.

Get a Free sample for the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma-ptcl-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market

The dynamics of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of PTCL in the 7MM

Stage-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in the 7MM

Subtype-specific Incident Cases of PTCL in the 7MM

CD30 Expression in PTCL in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma epidemiology trends @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiological Insights

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies

Linperlisib: Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical Golidocitinib: Dizal Pharmaceutical

MT-101: Myeloid Therapeutics

Nanatinostat + valganciclovir: ViractaTherapeutics

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

Sugemalimab: CStone Pharmaceuticals

COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Secura Bio

Nanatinotat + valganciclovir: ViractaTherapeutics

Valemetostat: Daiichi Sankyo

AFM-13: AFFIMED

Lacutamab: Innate Pharma

Tolinapant: Astex Pharma

AZD4573: AstraZeneca

MT-101: Myeloid Therapeutics

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Strengths

In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate new therapies into combination strategies to treat this challenging disease entity

The recent launch of therapies like HIYASTA, DRAVIAS, and REMITORO in Japan increase the market size of PTCL and covers the unmet need for patient in Japan

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

Currently there are lots of drugs in development that have appeared to be far more promising and less toxic than the drugs that are currently available for patients

There is no approved therapy available for CHOP ineligible patients, so companies can shift their focus for this patient group

Scope of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies: Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Myeloid Therapeutics, Viracta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Secura Bio, Viracta Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, AFFIMED, Innate Pharma, Astex Pharma, AstraZeneca, Myeloid Therapeutics, and others

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies: Linperlisib, Golidocitinib, MT-101, Nanatinostat + valganciclovir, Lacutamab/IPH4102, Sugemalimab, COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), Nanatinotat + valganciclovir, Valemetostat, AFM-13, Lacutamab, Tolinapant, AZD4573, MT-101, and others

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma current marketed and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma emerging therapies

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market drivers and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market share @ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

4. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

9. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Appendix

18. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.