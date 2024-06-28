LEGOLAND® New York Resort Invites Families to Take Play Time Off This Summer
HUDSON VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted by Merlin Entertainments has shed light on the importance of taking time off to play as a family. The survey found that 55% of CEOs rank unplugging and participating in activities without an agenda as a top benefit, and promoting this mindset among employees can lead to increased creativity in the workplace.
As summer approaches, families are looking for fun and safe ways to spend quality time together. Julie Estrada, the National Director of Public Relations for Merlin Entertainments, knows just the place for family play time - LEGOLAND New York Resort. Estrada emphasizes the importance of "play time off" and shares tips for planning the perfect family outing this summer.
She recommends purchasing tickets in advance to avoid long lines and taking advantage of the resort's new reservation system to ensure a smooth visit. She also suggests checking out the all-new Minifigure Skyflyer, a thrilling ride that gives guests a bird's eye view of the park. With over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, LEGOLAND New York Resort has something for every member of the family.
About LEGOLAND New York Resort
AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! The park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.
