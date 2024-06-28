FEMA Encourages Those Affected by September Flooding to Stay in Touch

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Massachusetts residents in Bristol and Worcester counties affected by the severe storms and flooding that took place from Sept. 11-13, 2023 should stay in touch with FEMA after they have registered. This ensures that your application stays on track.

Updating FEMA on changes in insurance, current housing situation, phone number, mailing address and payment preference is important. Missing or incorrect information could delay the financial assistance you may be eligible to receive. When contacting FEMA, refer to the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

If you applied for assistance and have yet to hear back from FEMA, you should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to ask about the status of your application. Your application could be missing information, and that may prevent your application from being completed.

You may update information in one of the following ways:

Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 Help is available in multiple languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week.

Residents who have not yet applied for federal assistance for the September storms can still submit an application by the July 15 deadline by calling the helpline, going online or through the app.

You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to speak with FEMA specialists face-to-face. Two DRCS are located at the following addresses:

Leominster City Hall, 25 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453 (Closed for the July 4 th holiday )

) Bristol Community College, 11 Field Road, Attleboro, MA 02703 (Scheduled to cease operations on Wednesday, July 3 at 3 p.m.)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities or who may not speak English well or need American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services. The facilities are equipped with assistive technology equipment, including, Video Remote Interpreting, large print or braille material and amplified listening systems.

If you need a reasonable accommodation, sign language interpreter, or translation or interpreter assistance, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know. If a disaster survivor cannot travel to the DRC, FEMA will arrange a home visit.

For the latest information visit 4780 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on Twitter (X) at twitter.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.

For updates on Massachusetts response and recovery operations, follow the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency on Twitter (X) MEMA (@MassEMA) / X and Facebook Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) | Facebook or visit Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency | Mass.gov.