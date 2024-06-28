MAINE, June 28 - Back to current news.

Visit the 17th Century at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

June 28, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

New Harbor, ME - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands welcomes everyone to experience 17th century Maine during the "17th Century Days" at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site. This family-friendly event, organized by Neill DePaoli, Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site Manager, will take place on July 13-14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site, located 13 miles south of Damariscotta off Route 130 at 2 Colonial Pemaquid Dr., New Harbor, ME 04554.

New Harbor, ME - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands welcomes everyone to experience 17th century Maine during the "17th Century Days" at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site. This family-friendly event, organized by Neill DePaoli, Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site Manager, will take place on July 13-14, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site, located 13 miles south of Damariscotta off Route 130 at 2 Colonial Pemaquid Dr., New Harbor, ME 04554.

Visitors will witness historically accurate replicas of the "Virginia," Maine's first ship, the shallop "Jane Stevens," and a Wabanaki birch bark canoe. Historic interpreters will introduce visitors to the English cod fishery, trade with the Wabanaki and French, and shipbuilding, coopering, and blacksmithing as practiced in early Maine. This interactive event will also explore the English forts and troops of mid-coast Maine, the French army and navy of New France and Acadia, food and drink on the Eastern frontier, and 17th-century popular music performed by Julia Lane of Castlebay.

"We are thrilled to present the 17th Century Days at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site," said Neill De Paoli. "This immersive experience offers a glimpse into Maine's fascinating history, showcasing the intricate connections between indigenous people and European settlers during this era. It's a remarkable opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with the past and gain a deeper understanding of our heritage."

De Paoli also thanks Kirstie Truluck, Executive Director of Maine's First Ship, and her staff and host of dedicated volunteers for making this cooperative effort possible. The presence of the" Virginia" and the "Jane Stevens" and their crews will take this event to another level of public history. Learn more about Maine's First Ship at https://mfship.org/.

About Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site is a nationally recognized historical landmark in New Harbor, Maine. With its rich cultural heritage, the site aims to preserve and promote the significance of Maine's indigenous and colonial history. Through engaging events and educational programs, Colonial Pemaquid provides an immersive experience that transports visitors back in time, offering them a deeper appreciation of the region's past.

Related Documents

The Virginia - Maine's First Ship