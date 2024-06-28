U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark: Chevron Deference Ruling is an “Important Course Correction"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement today regarding the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Chevron deference.

"Today’s decision is an important course correction that will help create a more predictable and stable regulatory environment. The Supreme Court’s previous deference rule allowed each new presidential administration to advance their political agendas through flip-flopping regulations and not provide consistent rules of the road for businesses to navigate, plan, and invest in the future. The Chamber will continue to urge courts to faithfully interpret statutes that govern federal agencies and to ensure federal agencies act in a reasonable and lawful manner."