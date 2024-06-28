Updated Map: WATERCRAFT RESTRICTIONS: 2024 Fourth of July Celebration

The Metropolitan Police Department announces watercraft restrictions on the Potomac River on Thursday, July 4, in conjunction with the 2024 Fourth of July Celebration taking place in the District.

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 9 a.m. on July 4 until 9 a.m. on July 5:

There will be a designated anchorage zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (West Potomac Park shore side); this zone will be just north of the 14th Street Bridge complex to south of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Anchoring will be allowed until 9:00 am on July 5.

There will be a watercraft security/safety zone north of the 14th Street Bridge on the east side of the Potomac River (Washington, DC side); this zone will be just north of the entrance to the 14th St Bridge Complex to just north of the Arlington Memorial Bridge. This means no boating, no anchoring.

Watercrafts will be allowed to anchor outside of the channel north of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge and south of the 14th Street Bridge.

There may be intermittent travel restrictions between the 14th Street Bridge and the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge between the hours of 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

No Wake Restrictions:

There will be an intermittent NO WAKE ZONE between 14th Street Bridge Complex and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge between hours of 9:00 p.m. on July 4 – 1:00 a.m. on July 5.

Watercraft operators will be expected to follow the restrictions and remain alert for posted signage and buoys. MPD recommends that all watercraft operators and passengers not only have a life jacket or a personal floatation device but wear it at all times while boating.

As always, do not drink and operate a watercraft.

Boaters seeking additional information should contact MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit at 202-727-4582.

Residents and visitors are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, if you see something, say something. To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911.

To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.