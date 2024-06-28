Submit Release
News Search

There were 390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,699 in the last 365 days.

Alpine Credits finances $5 Billion for homeowners, unlocking access to home equity in Canada

Over 25k Canadian homeowners--just like you--have been helped to tap into their home equity

SURREY, British Columbia, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits Ltd. has just announced that it has facilitated over $5 billion in home equity financing since its inception in 1969, further cementing the company's position as Canada's leading alternative lender.

"By unlocking the value of their homes, homeowners can meet their financial obligations, whether consolidating multiple credit cards, funding renovations, or financing new construction projects. Alpine Credits is dedicated to making this accessible to as many homeowners as possible across Canada," said the CEO of Alpine Credits.

Alpine Credits' home equity financing is available for homeowners ages 18+, and its features include:

  • Fixed rate payments for easy budgeting
  • Access to up to 75% of home equity to be paid in up-front cash
  • More flexible uses than other types of financing

Home equity financing has enabled thousands of Canadians just like you in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario to leverage their home's value for various purposes, from debt consolidation and home improvements to investment opportunities.

A key difference between Alpine Credits and traditional banks is the focus on homeownership and the value of real estate relative to how much is owed against itnot credit score, age, or income.

"Homeownership is a cornerstone of financial security, and we're proud to play a role in helping Canadians unlock the value of their homes," added Alpine Credits’ CEO.

Alpine Credits has also raised over $80,000 for the Children's Wish Foundation, Family Services of Greater Vancouver, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, and CKNW Kids' Fund, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities in Canada.

Learn more about them here: https://alpinecredits.ca/

About Alpine Credits
Alpine Credits is a leading provider of home equity financing solutions in Canada. Focusing on personalized service and innovative lending products, Alpine Credits has been helping Canadians access the value in their homes for over 50 years. For more information, please visit Alpine Credits.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0d483ff-6574-4cca-8093-219fa05a4970


For further information, please contact:

Alpine Credits
1-888-936-4694
info@alpinecredits.ca

Primary Logo

Homeowners Get Approved

Alpine Credits is a pioneer in the Canadian private lending market and has disbursed more than $5 billion of its funds since 1969.

You just read:

Alpine Credits finances $5 Billion for homeowners, unlocking access to home equity in Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more