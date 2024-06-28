Thermo Fisher Scientific celebrates $58 million expansion in Wisconsin

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global leader in scientific solutions, is celebrating the expansion of its pharmaceutical product development (PPD) clinical research business at the Good Manufacturing Practices laboratory in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a multinational biotechnology company that provides scientific instruments, reagents, consumables, and software services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. They serve various industries, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, and research institutions.

The newly constructed 72,500-square-foot facility enhances the site’s capabilities in chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analysis. This expansion is anticipated to bring around 350 scientists and laboratory support staff onboard, increasing the current workforce of nearly 2,300 employees across the company’s research campus in the area.

The State of Wisconsin, via WEDC, is backing the project with up to $2.15 million in performance-based tax credits. In committing to grow in Wisconsin, Thermo Fisher benefits from the state’s designation as a Regional Technology Hub by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, an honor that recognizes the state’s leadership in biohealth and biotechnology with a special focus on personalized medicine.

Wisconsin’s biohealth industry has an annual economic impact of nearly $32 billion, with more than 2,000 industry companies and 51,000 industry jobs. The state exports $2.5 billion in medical and scientific instruments each year, and Wisconsin suppliers provide products worth $6 billion to the state’s biohealth industry each year.