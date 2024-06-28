Highlights

Brine in sea ice acidifies progressively with decreasing temperature.

Sea water salinity controls the sea ice brine acidity more than the original pH.

The minerals’ precipitation causes the reduced buffering capacity and acidification.

In-situ probe method assessing microscopic (sea) ice brine acidity is introduced.

Abstract

The acidity of sea ice and snow plays a key role in the chemistry of the cryosphere; an important example lies in the photochemical catalytic release of reactive bromine in polar regions, facilitated at pHs below 6.5. We apply in-situ acid-base indicators to probe the microscopic acidity of the brine within the ice matrix in artificial sea water at a range of concentrations (0.35–70 PPT) and initial pHs (6–9). The results are supported by analogous measurements of the most abundant salts in seawater: NaCl, Na 2 SO 4 , and CaCO 3 . In the research herein, the acidity is expressed in terms of the Hammett acidity function, H 2− . The obtained results show a pronounced acidity increase in sea water after freezing at −15 °C and during the subsequent cooling down to −50 °C. Importantly, we did not observe any significant hysteresis; the values of acidity upon warming markedly resembled those at the corresponding temperatures at cooling. The acidity increase is attributed to the minerals’ crystallization, which is accompanied by a loss of the buffering capacity. Our observations show that lower salinity sea water samples (≤ 3.5 PPT) reach pH values below 6.5 at the temperature of −15 °C, whereas higher salinity ices attain such values only at −30 °C. The ensuing implications for polar chemistry and the relevance to the field measurements are discussed.

Veselý L., Štůsek R., Mikula O., Yang X. & Heger D., 2024. Freezing-induced acidification of sea ice brine. Science of the Total Environment 946: 174194. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.174194. Article.

