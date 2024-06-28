ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Fastly

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Fastly To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Fastly stock or options between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/FSLY.



NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) and reminds investors of the July 23, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; (iv) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 1, 2024, Fastly announced its first quarter (“Q1”) 2024 financial results. Despite the Defendants’ positive statements just three months earlier about Fastly’s performance and near-term business prospects, the Company reported revenue of only $133.52 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.35 million. The Company also lowered its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million, significantly below its previously issued FY 2024 revenue guidance of $580 million to $590 million, and likewise below consensus estimates of $584.62 million for the same period.

That same day, Fastly held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the Company’s Q1 2024 results (the “Q1 2024 Earnings Call”). In explaining the Company’s disappointing revised FY 2024 outlook, Defendant Nightingale stated that “[t]he biggest factor is a reduction of revenue from a small number of our largest customers. The first-quarter revenue from our top 10 customers dropped from 40% to 38%[,]” and that the Company saw “significant volatility” in the Multi-CDN strategy run by many of Fastly’s top 10 accounts. Further, Fastly’s Chief Financial Officer Defendant Ronald Kisling stated that the Company is “facing a challenging environment of revenue declines in our largest customers, overshadowing the impact of new customer acquisition and product pipeline[,]” and that the Company would not benefit in 2024 from the favorable impact of the early 2023 CDN consolidation that drove favorable sequential growth in the prior year same period.

Then, on May 2, 2024, Bank of America downgraded Fastly stock from a “Buy” rating to an “Underperform” rating and cut its price target on the stock from $18 per share to a mere $8 per share, noting that “[d]ecelerating growth in Fastly’s largest customers, share loss in delivery, and limited visibility in 2H cause us to question a rebound in 2024,” and that “[w]hile we continue to like Fastly’s positioning in the edge compute market, we see it as a 2025 opportunity instead of a near-term growth driver.”

Following these developments, Fastly’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 32.02%, to close at $8.79 per share on May 2, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Fastly’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Fastly class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FSLY or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e848124-9c14-4bab-ba13-256ecec0c433