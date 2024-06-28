Travel Advisory: Providence Street over I-295 in West Warwick to Close July 7 for Overnight Bridge Work

On Sunday night, July 7 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close Providence Street (Route 33) over I-295 at the Providence Street Bridge in West Warwick for bridge work.

During the closure, motorists are advised to follow signed detours using Route 2, Route 113 (East Avenue) and River Street to connect New London Avenue and Providence Street. Local access will be maintained on Providence Street and New London Avenue. While the bridge is closed, RIDOT will remove temporary shoring and prepare for bridge demolition.

This upcoming bridge demolition will involve an extended weekend closure to demolish the old bridge and move the new one into place. RIDOT will notify the public in advance, with the timing currently anticipated to be mid-August.

The structurally deficient Providence Street Bridge was built in 1968 and carries 10,500 vehicles per day. The bridge is being replaced using accelerated bridge construction methods. The entire project finishes in spring 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of the Providence Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.