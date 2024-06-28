Submit Release
Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Masimo Corporation (“Masimo”) (NASDAQ: MASI) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Masimo securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email:  investigations@lowey.com

