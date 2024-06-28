YorkTest Announces Limited–Time Offer to Enhance Accessibility of At-Home Health Testing

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YorkTest has launched a new offer to make at-home food sensitivity and allergy testing more accessible to households across the US. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.



YorkTest, a leader in health and wellness with four decades of experience in home-to-lab food allergy and food sensitivity testing, has announced a 7-day offer aimed at increasing accessibility to their testing services across the United States. Starting on Thursday, June 27th, all YorkTest tests will be available at a 30% discount with free delivery, along with the added benefit of a $40 Amazon gift card for each test purchased.

Since their inception, over 500,000 individuals have utilized their tests to gain insights into their health, often leading to meaningful lifestyle changes and improved wellbeing. The company’s at-home testing kits require just a finger prick of blood and deliver results within 7 days, presented in an easy-to-understand format.

YorkTest offers a variety of food allergy and food sensitivity test bundles suitable for individuals, couples, and families. The food sensitivity (IgG) tests analyze reactions to 200 different ingredients, while the food allergy (IgE) tests screen for 23 major food allergens and 18 environmental allergens. Conducted by an accredited laboratory, these tests ensure high accuracy and reliability.

For those seeking additional support, there is an option to book a consultation with a nutritional therapist to help interpret the results and suggest dietary adjustments. All tests are also HSA and FSA-eligible.

Richard Dawson, CEO at YorkTest , said: "This limited-time offer reflects our commitment to making health awareness accessible to as many people as possible. By offering a significant discount and additional benefits, we hope to empower more individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions that can lead to better wellbeing."

To take advantage of this offer, readers should visit the YorkTest website and select the test or bundle of their choice. A $40 gift card is supplied with every test purchased, including bundles. When a bundle is purchased, a $40 gift card is provided for each test in the bundle.

