ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of AXT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against AXT, Inc. ("AXT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXTI) and reminds investors of the July 5, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) the Company did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT’s production declined in 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report addressing AXT, alleging, among other things, that the U.S.-listed Company conducts almost all of its business operations through a subsidiary in China and "wants to list that subsidiary in Shanghai to capture new financing", but "the listing prospectus attracted unexpected scrutiny and unveiled a plethora of undisclosed issues in China." In particular, J Capital alleged that it had "uncovered a deluge of reasons why Chinese regulators potentially blocked this IPO, including falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees."

On this news, AXT's stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 34.95%, to close at $3.22 per share on April 4, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding AXT’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

