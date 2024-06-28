North Texas Food Bank Welcomes New Board Members

Two new members join the NTFB Board of Directors.

DALLAS, Texas, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors: Nitin Chaturvedi and Catherine Enrico. Effective at the start of NTFB’s fiscal year on July 1, these changes coincide with the departure of Diana Flores, Marcella Foreman, Andrew Rosen, and Priya Sarjoo, who have completed their service.

"I am thrilled to welcome our new board members Nitin Chaturvedi and Catherine Enrico — their diverse expertise and passion for our mission will be invaluable as we continue to feed our neighbors, support our community, and fight hunger,” said Ginny Kissling, incoming Chair of the North Texas Food Bank Board of Directors. “I would also like to extend my deepest gratitude to our outgoing Chair, Jerri Garison, for her exceptional leadership and dedication. Her tireless efforts have laid a strong foundation for our continued growth and success, and we are fortunate that she will continue to serve on the board. Together with our talented team and new members, we will continue to expand our reach and impact, ensuring that we support our communities effectively and compassionately."

Nitin Chaturvedi brings a wealth of experience in strategic digital and technology across markets and brands. He has a track record of successfully transforming and future-proofing businesses, using digital, AI, and automation to unlock value. He most recently served as Chief Digital & Technology Officer for KFC (Yum! Brands) and has held roles in general management, strategy, and operations at Google, McKinsey, and I2 Technologies. Nitin’s background in the technology and food industry will be invaluable in advancing NTFB’s mission. He holds an MS from Purdue University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and enjoys supporting entrepreneurs.

Catherine (Catie) Enrico, Vice President of The Enrico Foundation, has been actively involved with NTFB since 2009. She has co-chaired the NTFB Letter Writer Campaign and co-led the NTFB Young Advocates Council, significantly growing its membership and fundraising efforts. Catie's background in brand management at companies like Nestlé and her roles on the UNICEF International Council and Regional UNICEF board bring a rich perspective to NTFB. She has a BS from Indiana University and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Business.

"We are immensely proud and grateful for the unwavering dedication and strategic leadership of our Board of Directors,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their collective contributions have fortified our organization and profoundly impacted our ability to meet the needs of our communities. The Directors' selfless service and visionary guidance have been instrumental in our growth, enabling us to serve significantly more people during these challenging times. We want to thank these directors who completed their service on the Board. Their commitment and passion have empowered us to make a difference, ensuring no one in our community goes hungry. We are fortunate to have such an exceptional team driving our mission forward."

Recognizing Departing Board Members:

Diana Flores, Dallas College Board of Trustees, served on the NTFB Board and Governance Committee since 2021. She was instrumental in identifying and interviewing potential board members. She helped start SinHambre, the NTFB cultural Affinity Group designed to raise awareness and support of food insecurity within the Hispanic and Latino communities in North Texas. Over the past three years, Diana has helped to enable 411 million meals as part of her service.

Marcella Foreman, a community volunteer, has served on the NTFB Board since 2020 and on the Governance Committee and Audit and Risk Management Committee. Marcella was instrumental in leading NTFB’s governance policies review and was a great resource on the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Over the past four years, her service has enabled 537 million meals.

Andrew Rosen, Kainos Capital, LP, has served on the NTFB Board since 2018. During his time with NTFB, he served diversely on many committees, including the Finance Committee, Planning Committee, People and Culture Committee, and Governance Committee, giving him a broad perspective and insight into the organization's work. Over the past six years, his service has enabled 711 million meals.

Priya Sarjoo, Grant Thornton, LLP, has served on the NTFB Board since 2016. For most of her tenure, she chaired the Audit Committee and then the expanded Audit and Risk Committee. Priya brought resources to NTFB to conduct its first enterprise risk assessment in FY18, which was the basis for NTFB’s strategic focus on risk and sustainability. Additionally, she helped in the search process for the organization's new audit partner. Over the past eight years, she has helped enable 851 million meals through her service.

In addition, Meredith Jeter will replace Carey Davis as the Junior League of Dallas Ex-officio member.

The NTFB Board of Directors for the 2025 financial year includes:

Executive Committee

Ginny Kissling, Ryan, LLC (Chair)

Jerri Garison, Baylor Scott & White Health (Immediate Past Chair)

John Beckert, Community Volunteer

Jeff George, Maytal Capital

Patti Hansen, Capital One

Calvin Hilton, Community Volunteer

Rev. Dr. Lael C. Melville, The Melville Family Foundation

Retta Miller, Jackson Walker, LLP

Mike Preston, Community Volunteer

Adam Saphier, Trammell Crow Co.

Members at Large

Aradhana (Anna) Asava, HungerMitao

Chris Barrett, Boston Consulting Group

Edmundo Castañeda, Parkland Health

Nitin Chaturvedi, Community Volunteer

Kim Cockrell, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)

Catherine Enrico, The Enrico Foundation

Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B/Central Market

Don Janacek, FreshOne Holdings, LLC

Russell C. Jones, AT&T

Kim Kesler, KPMG, LLP

Tom Nelson, Albertsons/Tom Thumb

Tom Walker, Dallas Cowboys

Meredith Jeter*, Junior League of Dallas

Andy Zollinger*, DLA Piper LLP (General Counsel)

*Ex-officio member

Chair Emeritus

Anurag Jain, Access Healthcare

LIFE Board Members

John A. Beckert, Community Volunteer

Tom Black, Community Volunteer

Jerry Ellis, Community Volunteer

Anurag Jain, Access Healthcare

Teresa Phillips, TPHD, LLC

Stephan Pyles, Stephan Pyles Concepts

The entire NTFB leadership team can be found at https://ntfb.org/about-us/leadership-and-board/.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

