Author George Toolan publishes a new Christian children’s picture book about kindness

Local author George Toolan is releasing his debut book “God’s Gift of Kindness: Bella Learns To Be Kind,” in his new Fruits of the Spirit Series.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “You can find several popular children’s picture books about kindness, but I wanted to create an entertaining book for a Christian audience. This story explains what Jesus taught about kindness and encourages the reader to ask Jesus for help in being kind,” Toolan said.Filled with colorful illustrations and relatable characters, this book is the perfect tool for Christian teachers and parents looking to share an entertaining lesson about kindness. Whether it's changing a child's behavior or sparking a discussion about biblical values, this book has something for everyone.The book is available for purchase on Amazon and wherever books are sold.George Toolan lives in Connecticut with his wife and two daughters. His inspiration to create children’s books came from the wonderful experience of reading great children’s books with his daughters. He hopes his new book can help Christian parents and teachers enjoy spending time with their kids while building upon a child's love for the Lord, love for reading, and love for learning.Connect with Toolan on Facebook or Instagram and visit his website If you would like more information about this topic or to arrange an interview, please email the author at george@georgetoolan.com.