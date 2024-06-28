Pyxis Tankers Announces Closing of Modern Dry Bulk Vessel Joint Venture

Maroussi, Greece – June 28, 2024 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS) (the “Company”), an international shipping company, announced today that it has closed its previously announced dry bulk vessel joint venture with an entity related to its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, that was newly formed to acquire, own and operate, the “Konkar Venture”, a 2015 built 82,099 dwt Kamsarmax carrier. The Company invested $7.3 million in cash and will issue 267,857 restricted common shares for a 60% ownership interest in the joint venture. The Konkar Venture, which is a sister ship to the Company’s eco-efficient “Konkar Asteri”, is continuing its employment under the existing time charter through mid-August, 2024 at a gross daily rate of $18,000. After the acquisition of the vessel, including payment of transaction fees and expenses and application of vessel working capital, the Company’s consolidated total cash is estimated to be approximately $43.0 million, inclusive of restricted cash of $2.2 million, with total funded debt of approximately $89.0 million.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

The Company currently owns a modern fleet of six mid-sized vessels consisting of three MR2 product tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids as well as controlling interests in two dry bulk joint ventures that each own a Kamsarmax and Ultramax vessel, respectively, and a 100% owned Kamsarmax carrier, which transport a broad range of dry-bulk commodities. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet of eco-efficient vessels due to significant capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated into and does not form a part of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, goals financial performance, prospects or future events or performance and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expects,” “seeks,” “predict,” “schedule,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “likely,” “might,” “will, “should,” “would,” “potential,” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. All statements that are not statements of either historical or current facts, including among other things, our expected financial performance, expectations or objectives regarding future and market charter rate expectations and, in particular, the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Red Sea conflict, on our financial condition and operations as well as the nature of the product tanker and dry bulk industries, in general, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company’s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including changes in the Company’s financial resources and operational capabilities and as a result of certain other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is reliant on certain independent and affiliated managers for its operations, including most recently an affiliated private company, Konkar Shipping Agencies, S.A., for the management of its dry bulk vessels. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any in information in this press release, including forward-looking statements, to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



