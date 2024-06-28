WittKieffer's Impactful Leaders Podcast Expands, Celebrates One Year

Oak Brook, Illinois, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, a premier executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership, has launched the Impactful Leaders Podcast. This podcast series addresses key leadership issues for executives in healthcare, academic medicine, education, and life sciences. Currently, eight episodes featuring healthcare leaders are available, with episodes featuring higher education and physician leaders coming next month.

WittKieffer stands at the forefront of leadership in healthcare, education, and life sciences, collectively known as the Quality of Life Ecosystem. Specializing in executive search, leadership advisory, and interim leadership, the firm works with visionary leaders who want to create a better future for their organizations, communities, and the wider world.

The Impactful Leaders Podcast is a personal and introspective chat with today’s most impactful leaders about topics that matter to them, while also providing actionable advice and insightful takeaways. The podcasts to date include:

Impactful Leaders episodes can be found on Apple, Spotify, and Podbean.

