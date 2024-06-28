Submit Release
WittKieffer's Impactful Leaders Podcast Expands, Celebrates One Year

Oak Brook, Illinois, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, a premier executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership, has launched the Impactful Leaders Podcast. This podcast series addresses key leadership issues for executives in healthcare, academic medicine, education, and life sciences. Currently, eight episodes featuring healthcare leaders are available, with episodes featuring higher education and physician leaders coming next month.

WittKieffer stands at the forefront of leadership in healthcare, education, and life sciences, collectively known as the Quality of Life Ecosystem. Specializing in executive search, leadership advisory, and interim leadership, the firm works with visionary leaders who want to create a better future for their organizations, communities, and the wider world.

The Impactful Leaders Podcast is a personal and introspective chat with today’s most impactful leaders about topics that matter to them, while also providing actionable advice and insightful takeaways. The podcasts to date include: 

Impactful Leaders episodes can be found on Apple, Spotify, and Podbean. 

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.


