Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Marinus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRNS) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Marinus investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors who purchased shares March 17, 2021 and May 7, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants understated the risk of failure to meet the early-stopping criteria in the RAISE trial; (2) defendants did not disclose that a possible consequence of failing to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial would be that Marinus would stop the separate Phase 3 RAISE II trial; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 8, 2024, Fierce Biotech published an article which illustrated the impact on the Company of the failure to meet the early stopping criteria in the RAISE trial. On this news, Marinus Pharmaceuticals' stock fell.

