Cherry SE appoints Volker Claus Christ as Executive Vice President Global Finance





MUNICH and CHICAGO, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY SE repositions itself and appoints Volker Claus Christ as the new Executive Vice President Global Finance – effective August 1, 2024.



Volker Christ took over the interim management of the entire finance department of the stock-listed German manufacturer of keyboard switches and computer input devices back in February 2024. From August onwards, as Executive Vice President Global Finance, he will assume the long-term responsibility for the finance and IT departments, and will be reporting directly to the CEO of CHERRY SE, Oliver Kaltner.

The introduction of a centralised cost management system has already significantly improved transparency across the individual business units in the first quarter 2024. Christ will continue implementing strict cost controls, and will continue applying agile treasury management processes in order to ensure the company's long-term liquidity and stability in financial processes during the growth phase.

"After an intensive early phase, we are on the right track to drive forward the reorganization of Cherry SE's finance division. The responsibility I have been given offers a great opportunity to shape the further development of the finance and IT area in the company in a professional, sustainable and agile way and to provide the right impetus for this. I am delighted to be able to play an active role in the future development of our company," Christ comments. With over 35 years of experience in controlling, auditing and financial analysis in international corporations, Christ will contribute his impressive financial and management expertise, gained during his tenure at well-known companies such as Oliver, Freudenberg and Procter & Gamble. Christ impresses with his extensive international experience and in-depth knowledge of restructuring and transformation processes, and is valued for his hands-on mentality and results-oriented work ethic.

With this strategic reinforcement in the finance department, Cherry SE is looking forward towards a successful future. Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE, says, "We are very pleased that we have been able to secure Volker Christ at Cherry SE on a permanent basis. In the past months in which he has been with us, we have worked very intensively together to optimise financial processes and cost management. Volker is a real expert, a respected leader and a recognised team player. The direct reporting line to me underpins our ambition to link finance even more closely with the processes in Sales, Marketing and Operations. We warmly welcome Volker to the team."

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 500 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://www.cherryamericas.com/

