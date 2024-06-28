Submit Release
Capital Power to release second quarter 2024 results on July 31

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its second quarter results before the markets open on July 31, 2024. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Territorial Acknowledgement
In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on today, building clean power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing PowerTM.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com

 Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
investor@capitalpower.com

