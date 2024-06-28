Greater Haralson Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Use IT 365 in Buchanan
Ceremony for mixed-use development held on June 27
The Greater Haralson Chamber is thrilled to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Use IT 365, a new mixed-use development by Scale IT Capital. The event was held at 3635 Business 27 on Thursday, June 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the official ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
— Bobby Mehan, Use IT 365 Owner
The event showcased the impressive features of Use IT 365, which include four private offices, a conference room, a corporate condo and an on-site dry cleaning service. Event attendees had the opportunity to tour the new facilities, network with community leaders and enjoy light refreshments.
Use IT 365 combines southern hospitality with modern amenities to create a collaborative work environment and executive housing. This mixed-use development was designed to support professional growth and enhance business convenience in the heart of West Georgia in Haralson County. The Greater Haralson Chamber is happy to welcome this exciting addition to the local business landscape.
"This innovative mixed-use development by Scale IT Capital is a testament to the growth and potential of Haralson County,” Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said. “Use IT 365 will be a catalyst for economic development, providing our local businesses with a state-of-the-art workspace and our community with valuable new services.”
“Use IT 365 will provide West Georgia with unparalleled amenities that will serve a wide variety of needs in our community,” Use IT 365 Owner Bobby Mehan said. “By supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs, we hope to open new doors for many people and benefit the entire region as a whole.”
Scale IT Capital, a family-owned boutique private equity group, is dedicated to fostering economic development in West Georgia and beyond. Their portfolio spans real estate developments, Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, hospitality services and alternative dispute resolution services. Visit scaleitwestga.com for more information about Scale IT Capital.
