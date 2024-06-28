Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,144 in the last 365 days.

Greater Haralson Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Use IT 365 in Buchanan

Ceremony for mixed-use development held on June 27

Use IT 365 will provide West Georgia with unparalleled amenities that will serve a wide variety of needs in our community.”
— Bobby Mehan, Use IT 365 Owner
BUCHANAN, GA., UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is thrilled to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Use IT 365, a new mixed-use development by Scale IT Capital. The event was held at 3635 Business 27 on Thursday, June 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the official ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

The event showcased the impressive features of Use IT 365, which include four private offices, a conference room, a corporate condo and an on-site dry cleaning service. Event attendees had the opportunity to tour the new facilities, network with community leaders and enjoy light refreshments.

Use IT 365 combines southern hospitality with modern amenities to create a collaborative work environment and executive housing. This mixed-use development was designed to support professional growth and enhance business convenience in the heart of West Georgia in Haralson County. The Greater Haralson Chamber is happy to welcome this exciting addition to the local business landscape.

"This innovative mixed-use development by Scale IT Capital is a testament to the growth and potential of Haralson County,” Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said. “Use IT 365 will be a catalyst for economic development, providing our local businesses with a state-of-the-art workspace and our community with valuable new services.”

“Use IT 365 will provide West Georgia with unparalleled amenities that will serve a wide variety of needs in our community,” Use IT 365 Owner Bobby Mehan said. “By supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs, we hope to open new doors for many people and benefit the entire region as a whole.”

Scale IT Capital, a family-owned boutique private equity group, is dedicated to fostering economic development in West Georgia and beyond. Their portfolio spans real estate developments, Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, hospitality services and alternative dispute resolution services. Visit scaleitwestga.com for more information about Scale IT Capital.

Samantha Homcy
Rhythm Communications
+1 470-991-2156
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Greater Haralson Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Use IT 365 in Buchanan

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more