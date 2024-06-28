CBP officers seize 67 weapons, 69 magazines, 33 rounds of ammunition at Progreso International Bridge
PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at Progreso International Bridge seized a significant cache of weapons, magazines and ammunition hidden within a vehicle.
“Our frontline officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance and through an effective combination of training, inspections experience and technology they interdicted a significant load of undeclared weapons,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “These types of seizures perfectly exemplify and illustrate CBP’s ongoing commitment to helping secure our shared border with Mexico.”
The seizure occurred on Wednesday, June 26, at the Progreso International Bridge when CBP officers selected a vehicle for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included use of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 67 weapons, 69 magazines and 33 rounds of ammunition hidden within the vehicle.
The weapons, ammunition and magazines were seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
