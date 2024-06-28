Summary of opinion: Lynparza, 27/06/2024 Positive

On 27 June 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Lynparza. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is AstraZeneca AB.

The CHMP adopted a new indication as follows:

For information, the full indications for Lynparza will be as follows1:

Ovarian cancer

Lynparza is indicated as monotherapy for the:

maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO stages III and IV) BRCA1/2-mutated (germline and/or somatic) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum‑sensitive relapsed high‑grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) to platinum‑based chemotherapy.

Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab is indicated for the:

maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO stages III and IV) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with bevacizumab and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) positive status defined by either a BRCA1/2 mutation and/or genomic instability (see section 5.1).

Breast cancer

Lynparza is indicated as:

monotherapy or in combination with endocrine therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations who have HER2-negative, high risk early breast cancer previously treated with neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy (see sections 4.2 and 5.1).

monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations, who have HER2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Patients should have previously been treated with an anthracycline and a taxane in the (neo)adjuvant or metastatic setting unless patients were not suitable for these treatments (see section 5.1). Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should also have progressed on or after prior endocrine therapy, or be considered unsuitable for endocrine therapy.

Adenocarcinoma of the pancreas

Lynparza is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with germline BRCA1/2-mutations who have metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas and have not progressed after a minimum of 16 weeks of platinum treatment within a first-line chemotherapy regimen.

Prostate cancer

Lynparza is indicated:

as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and BRCA1/2-mutations (germline and/or somatic) who have progressed following prior therapy that included a new hormonal agent.

in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for the treatment of adult patients with mCRPC in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated (see section 5.1).

Endometrial cancer

Lynparza in combination with durvalumab is indicated for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) whose disease has not progressed on first-line treatment with durvalumab in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.