Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,202 in the last 365 days.

Clinical investigation of recombinant and human plasma-derived factor IX products - Scientific guideline

This guideline describes the information to be documented when an application for a marketing authorisation for recombinant or human plasma-derived factor IX products is made for use in the treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients with haemophilia B. The guideline covers clinical  investigations to be conducted pre- and post-marketing authorisation. Guidance is also provided for  authorised products where a significant change in the manufacturing process has been made.

Keywords: Recombinant factor IX, plasma-derived factor IX, efficacy, safety, immunogenicity, inhibitor, thrombogenicity, anaphylactic reactions, potency assays

You just read:

Clinical investigation of recombinant and human plasma-derived factor IX products - Scientific guideline

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more