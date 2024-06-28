Clinical investigation of recombinant and human plasma-derived factor IX products - Scientific guideline

This guideline describes the information to be documented when an application for a marketing authorisation for recombinant or human plasma-derived factor IX products is made for use in the treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients with haemophilia B. The guideline covers clinical investigations to be conducted pre- and post-marketing authorisation. Guidance is also provided for authorised products where a significant change in the manufacturing process has been made.

Keywords: Recombinant factor IX, plasma-derived factor IX, efficacy, safety, immunogenicity, inhibitor, thrombogenicity, anaphylactic reactions, potency assays