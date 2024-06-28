Actelis Receives Order from Major German Municipal Utilities Company

New order continues Actelis’ international expansion within smart city critical infrastructure networks, highlighting the trust that leading infrastructure providers place in Actelis' cutting-edge solutions

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received an initial order, as part of a larger project, to provide a municipal utilities company in a major German city, with its advanced hybrid-fiber networking solution. The order was placed by a local partner of Actelis in Germany.

Municipal utility companies are essential for providing residents and businesses with critical services such as natural gas, electricity, and water. These services rely on a robust and secure telecommunications network to maintain optimal system performance. Actelis’ hybrid-fiber network devices enable connectivity for IoT devices within these networks, such as monitoring sensors, facilitating data transport over long distances for system performance analysis.

For this project, the municipal utility company will utilize Actelis’ solution to achieve gigabit speeds over existing copper or fiber infrastructure, allowing for immediate deployment without the need for new wiring. The device features strong encryption to protect the network from cyber-attacks that could disrupt energy and water distribution.

“We are proud to continue deploying our systems to make cities smarter, better equipped, and more secure around the world,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Utilities networks like this one need a way to quickly expand their IoT footprint, and we help them do that immediately without high engineering costs and without compromising security. The IoT industry is fast growing and will require advanced cyber protection. Whether it be airport infrastructure or smart city critical infrastructure, Actelis’ technology has a critical role to play in ensuring secure and efficient operations.”

In recent years, Actelis has successfully assisted numerous companies in the German energy sector in maximizing their operations and enhancing service delivery.

