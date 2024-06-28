Transport and communications statistics for May 2024

MACAU, June 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,597 as at end-May 2024, up by 0.5% year-on-year, with light automobiles (116,842) rising by 2.3%. New registration of motor vehicles in May went up by 2.4% year-on-year to 1,057 (including 319 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 34.7% to 633 (146 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 24.9% to 361 (116 of them were electric). In the first five months of 2024, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 2.4% year-on-year to 5,079 (1,552 of them were electric). Number of traffic accidents in May climbed by 48.9% year-on-year to 1,404, with 514 persons injured. In the first five months of 2024, there were 6,409 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 2,331 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in May grew by 23.6% year-on-year to 758,865 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 23.3% year-on-year to 706,980; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (127,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (122,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (22,000) increased by 14.6%, 11.8% and 54.8% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in May soared by 111.4% year-on-year to 6,450 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (6,297 tonnes) accounting for 97.6%. In the first five months of 2024, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,551,027 trips) climbed by 32.2% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (28,448 tonnes) leapt by 119.0%.

Passenger ferry trips went up by 17.2% year-on-year to 7,105 trips in May. Gross weight of port containerized cargo grew by 1.4% year-on-year to 18,312 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (9,272 tonnes) swelled by 44.4% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (9,039 tonnes) dropped by 22.4%. In the first five months of 2024, number of passenger ferry trips totalled 33,465, a growth of 38.5% year-on-year, while gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 3.1% year-on-year to 81,108 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 4,926 trips in May, a rise of 55.2% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 94.3% year-on-year to 9,371 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (472 tonnes) and outward cargo (8,486 tonnes) grew by 31.0% and 95.5% respectively. In the first five months of 2024, number of arriving and departing commercial flights hiked by 87.2% year-on-year to 23,098 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (39,362 tonnes) swelled by 121.2%.

As at end-May 2024, there were 85,029 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 9.2% year-on-year to 1,413,234; postpaid subscribers (1,026,548) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (386,686) rose by 6.9% and 15.9% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 741,660 as at end-May, an increase of 4.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in May grew by 0.3% year-on-year to 148 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first five months of 2024 dropped by 0.4% to 724 million hours.