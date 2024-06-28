Police investigates murder incident in Makira Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Kirakira police station are investigating a suspicious death of a 30 year-old male person in Makira Ulawa Province on 8 June 2024.

It was alleged that the body of the deceased was found at the road side of Mamara village in Central Bauro, Makira Ulawa province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai explain, “When the deceased was found he has bruises on his body with two major wounds on his forehead and at the back of his head.”

PPC Sitai says, “The deceased was still alive and he was transported to Kirakira Hospital and died on the way.”

“Kirakira Police attended the report and lodged investigation in to the matter and arrested a 40 –year-old male person believed to be a prime suspect of the murder incident.” Says PPC Sitai

“Post-mortem was unable to be conducted but due to transport difficulty to transport team from Honiara.” PPC Sitai adds

“The suspect is currently remanded at Kirakira Correctional Centre as investigation into this matter continues.

Police appeal to relatives of the deceased to remain calm and let police deal with the matter. Anyone has information’s relating to this incident to come forward and assist police with investigations.

RSIPF Press