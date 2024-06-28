International Land Alliance Announces Year End 2023 Results

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



2023 Highlights

Annual sales volume of $7.1 million

Total Assets increased from $1.1 million in 2022 to $30 million in 2023

Current Assets increased from $100,000 in 2022 to $1.8 million in 2023



“ILAL’s sales revenue in Q4 2023 represents volume that exceeds all revenue reported to date combined," said President and CEO Frank Ingrande. "These results show that our growth and development strategies are beginning to come to fruition."

Ingrande continued, "I'm especially proud of all parties involved that have navigated in what continues to be a dynamic operating environment, accomplished the consolidation of operations and financial reporting of Rancho Costa Verde, along with successfully changing our independent auditor. We have mitigated inflationary and currency exchange rate pressures and achieved successful revenue growth while reinvesting in our business."

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

