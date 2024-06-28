Elara Caring Expands Services with Acquisition of Caregivers Home Health

Company to deliver innovative home care to patients in Kansas and Iowa

DALLAS, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elara Caring, a leading multi-state home health provider, has completed its acquisition of Caregivers Home Health, expanding its reach into Kansas and Iowa. The deal advances Elara’s mission of improving patient access to innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective home care in a time when it is needed most.

“We are excited to welcome our new caregivers and patients in Kansas and Iowa,” said Scott Powers, CEO and Chairman of Elara Caring. “Our relationship-based approach and value-based care mode – combined with our innovative care delivery – has improved patient outcomes in communities nationwide.” Powers added, “High-cost, facility-based care is increasingly out of reach for most Americans. This is no different in Kansas and Iowa, and patients deserve better. Home based care is effective, low cost, and in high demand.”



Caregivers Home Health is a privately owned, 150-person home health company founded in 2004 with base operations in Topeka, KS and additional Medicare certified agencies in Garden City, KS, Centerville, IA, and Chariton, IA. “We have a great reputation for care in the communities we serve. Our patients love us and providers rely on us. We would only hand over the reins to a partner in whom we have absolute faith. Elara is that organization,” said Ed Schulte, CEO and President of Caregivers Home Health. “Our team members, patients, and referral partners are in good hands.”

Elara’s innovative care leverages state-of-the-art technology and data to anticipate a patient’s home health needs. Its partnerships with industry-leading technology companies such as ServiceNow, nVoq, Apricot, Swift, and CareXM – combined with its proprietary service platform ElaraConnect – provide patients the right service, at the right time, and in the right place. It also empowers seasoned clinicians with the tools, resources, and support necessary to provide tailored care to patients in urban and rural communities across the country.

The acquisition of Caregivers Home Health marks Elara's inaugural expansion in 2024 and its debut in Iowa. Last year, the company announced its expansion into the state of Rhode Island with the acquisition of Assisted Daily Living . It also acquired American Family Home Health , broadening its services in Illinois.





About Elara Caring​

Elara Caring is among the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, value-based home health, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health, and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 18 states, it serves more than 60,000 patients and clients across 200 locations. Elara’s mission is to expand home care access by embracing the industry’s most innovative technologies and models, and hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of their patients, clients, care providers, and each other. Elara was recognized as the 2023 Home Health Innovator of the Year by McKnight’s. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Zach Hausauer | Director, Communications Elara Caring 7758423223 zhausauer@elara.com