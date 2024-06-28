Bitdeer Expands Power Capacity Pipeline to 2.5 GW with 570 MW Strategic Partnership with Monroe County Port Authority in Ohio

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a lease agreement with the Monroe County Port Authority (MCPA) to secure up to 570 MW of additional power capacity. This strategic partnership significantly increases Bitdeer’s total capacity to 2.5 GW globally and strengthens Bitdeer’s infrastructure development pipeline for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

Under this agreement, Bitdeer has leased land for 30 years at the Monroe County Port Authority-owned Hannibal Industrial Park in Clarington, Ohio USA, which previously served as an aluminum processing facility. This site benefits from existing power infrastructure, utility switchyards and transmission capable of supporting hyperscale loads. Of the total 570 MW of power capacity contemplated under this agreement, the initial 266 MW is expected to be available in Q3 2025, with the remaining 304 MW currently under review to be formally incorporated into the regional transmission planning process.

"We are excited about the prospects this expansion brings to Bitdeer and our stakeholders. The strategic location of the Hannibal Industrial Park, combined with its ready-to-use infrastructure, significantly expands our existing power capacity and supports our growth ambitions in Bitcoin mining and HPC and AI," said Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer.

Bitdeer remains committed to its role as a pioneer in the accelerated computing and technology industry, continuously seeking opportunities to improve and expand its operational capabilities to better serve its customers and partners worldwide.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com or follow Bitdeer on X @BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

