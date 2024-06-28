Clear Aligners Market Research 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clear aligners market is experiencing a significant boom, driven by rising demand for invisible and convenient orthodontic solutions. According to Emergen Research, the market size reached USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030, reaching a staggering USD 38.48 billion by 2032. This press release delves into the key trends, drivers, and opportunities shaping the clear aligners market landscape.

Market Overview and Trends

Clear aligners are a series of transparent, removable trays that gradually shift teeth into desired positions. They offer a more aesthetic and patient-friendly alternative to traditional metal braces. The growing focus on facial aesthetics, particularly among adults, is a major driver of market growth. Additionally, advancements in 3D scanning and printing technologies are enabling the creation of more precise and comfortable aligners.

Key Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Malocclusion: Malocclusion, or misaligned teeth, is a common dental concern affecting a significant portion of the population. This fuels the demand for orthodontic treatments, including clear aligners.

Rising Disposable Income: Growing disposable income, particularly in developing economies, allows individuals to invest in elective procedures like clear aligner treatment.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in 3D printing and digital scanning technologies enhances the accuracy, efficiency, and customization of clear aligners.

Growing Adoption by Adults: Adults are increasingly seeking discreet and convenient orthodontic solutions, making clear aligners a popular choice.

Restraints and Challenges

High Treatment Costs: The cost of clear aligner treatment can be a deterrent for some patients, especially without insurance coverage.

Limited Awareness: Public awareness about clear aligners, particularly in certain regions, may need improvement.

Requirement for Dental Professional Supervision: The need for dentist oversight throughout treatment can limit accessibility in areas with dental professional shortages.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets: The clear aligners market holds significant potential in developing economies with growing disposable incomes and rising awareness about dental aesthetics.

Direct-to-Consumer Models: The emergence of direct-to-consumer clear aligner companies offers greater convenience and potentially lower costs, attracting a wider patient base. However, concerns regarding the lack of in-person dentist supervision need to be addressed.

Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in teledentistry, artificial intelligence, and material science have the potential to further improve treatment efficiency, affordability, and accessibility.

Key Market Insights

The adult segment currently dominates the market due to rising disposable income and growing aesthetic concerns. However, the teenage segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR due to increasing parental awareness about oral health.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to factors like a large patient population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about dental aesthetics.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Aesthetics, convenience, removability, technological advancements

Weaknesses: High cost, limited dentist oversight in some models

Opportunities: Emerging markets, direct-to-consumer models, technological innovations

Threats: Reimbursement policies, competition from traditional braces

Strategic Developments, Mergers, and Acquisitions

On 4 January 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., announced to acquire Byte, to improve SureSmile clear aligner business of Dentsply Sirona and expand association with dental professionals and dental services.

On 9 July 2020, the Institut Straumann AG announced the investment in DrSmile, which is one of the leading clear aligners provider company in Germany that will aid both companies to expose significant potential in the market of aesthetic dentistry.

Clear Aligners Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global clear aligners market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective clear aligners solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global clear aligners market report are:

Align Technology, Inc.

3M

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

Invisalign

Argen

Henry Schein Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

SmileDirectClub

Angel Aligner

AVINENT Science and Technology

G&H Orthodontics

VINCISMILE GROUP LLC

DynaFlex

V Clear Aligners

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Kristelle Klear Aligners

Candid Care Co.

Illusion Aligners

Clear Aligners Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clear aligners market on the basis of material type, age, type, end-use, and region:

Material type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyurethane

Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adult

Teenagers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

In-office Aligners

At-home Aligners

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

Others

Country scope:

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of MEA